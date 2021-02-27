Notre Dame knocks off Onalaska, advances to D2 State Title

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Notre Dame took advantage of a cold shooting Onalaska Hilltoppers’ team to pull out to an early lead and stay in front for rest of the game to move on in a Division 2 semifinal in the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament. The final score was 64-32.

The Tritons got off to a 21-5 lead over the Hilltoppers in the first half. Notre Dame led 31-20 at halftime. Tritons freshman forward Gracie Grzesk was the top scorer with 16 points. Notre Dame senior guard Sammy Opichka had 12. Notre Dame takes on the winner of the New Berlin Eisenhower and Reedsburg game.

The championship game is set for 6:35 pm Saturday night.

