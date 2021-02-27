New method of relaxing rolls into Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic may have created some new stresses you weren’t prepared for - and for those interested in a day of relaxation, there’s an option in Manitowoc.

Balance on Buffalo is welcoming what it’s calling a harmonic egg, a sound and light quantum chamber for relaxation and stress relief.

How does it work?

You sit inside the machine for almost an hour, and during the first 40 minutes, you’ll hear relaxing music.

The rest of the time, you’ll sit in silence.

Action 2 News is told veterans dealing with post traumatic stress disorder have benefited from the machine.

“I want them to experience a very zen-like state, no stress on the body - like they can take on the world and nothing can affect them. Like they’re really just in a de-stressed state and life is very joyful,” said Gail Lynn, the inventor of Harmonic Egg.

Manitowoc’s machine is only the 33rd one available in the country.

