Mishicot GBB celebrates first state title in program history

The Indians beat Mineral Point 70-66 to claim the WIAA D4 crown
The Mishicot girls basketball team won the WIAA Division 4 state championship
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot girls basketball team beat Mineral Point 70-66 Friday night to claim the WIAA Division 4 state crown.

And this year’s Indians senior had been dreaming of this day since the 3rd grade. And now - amidst a pandemic - they are able to celebrate. Big.

After a 25-point win in the D4 semifinals Friday morning, Mishicot built a big 1st half lead in the title game.

Kylie Schmidt led the way with 27 points and had a bucket to put the Indians up 39-28 in the first half.

But every time it looked like Mishicot would pull away, the Pointers reeled them back in.

Mineral Point’s Mallory Lindsesy hit back-to-back three pointers to make it a 4-point game in the final minute of the first half.

In the 2nd half, Mishicot asserted itself again with a big run to go up by 13, but again the Pointer came back. Maci Aschmilman capped a 19-6 Pointers run to tie the game at 55-55.

It was tied with less than a minute and a half to play when Desiree Kleiman hit a go-ahead free throw. In the final 15 seconds Kleiman then had a seal to seal the state triumph. Kleiman scored 16 points in the win.

“It honestly means the world to us 5 seniors,” said Schmidt. “We have cried and had laughs with everyone. And that shows you how much working as a team gets you and how close you can be with your teammates.”

“This many people travel and this many people fall in love with a group of kids that just want to play basketball is emotional, it’s a little bit surreal,” said coach Mike Garceau.

