Mishicot advances to Division 4 State Title

Mishicot to play Mineral Point, looking for first girls basketball state championship
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot girls basketball team is one step closer to making history. Top-seeded Mishicot (19-2) easily defeated Fall Creek (15-5) in the WIAA Division 4 State Semifinals, 55-30 Friday morning in La Crosse.
Mishicot senior forward Desiree Kleiman led all scorers with 15 points and nine rebounds in the win. Mishicot advances to play Mineral Point (17-5) on Friday afternoon. Tip-off is at 6:35 p.m.
Mishicot is making just its second state basketball appearance in school history. Last season they lost in the State Semifinals.
