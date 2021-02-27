Advertisement

Mishicot advances to Division 4 State Title

Mishicot to play Mineral Point, looking for first girls basketball state championship
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot girls basketball team is one step closer to making history. Top-seeded Mishicot (19-2) easily defeated Fall Creek (15-5) in the WIAA Division 4 State Semifinals, 55-30 Friday morning in La Crosse.

Mishicot senior forward Desiree Kleiman led all scorers with 15 points and nine rebounds in the win. Mishicot advances to play Mineral Point (17-5) on Friday afternoon. Tip-off is at 6:35 p.m.

Mishicot is making just its second state basketball appearance in school history. Last season they lost in the State Semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Jurors hear heated exchange during recorded Prokopovitz interview
Prokopovitz murder trial goes to jury Friday
ThedaCare provides update in delay of COVID-19 vaccine shipment
ThedaCare revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions at local hospitals
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police have seen an increase in catalytic...
Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Mishicot advances to Division 4 State Title
Mishicot advances to Division 4 State Title
Howards Grove loses in WIAA State Semifinals
Howards Grove loses in WIAA State Semifinals
Howards Grove senior PG MacKenzie Holzwart leaves the court following the Tigers 70-60 loss to...
Howards Grove loses in WIAA State Semifinals
Lana Freiberg speared a 157.8-pound, 78.3-inch female sturgeon on Lake Winnebago Friday, Feb. 26
DNR predicts full sturgeon spearing season for 6th year in a row