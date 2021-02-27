Mishicot advances to Division 4 State Title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Mishicot girls basketball team is one step closer to making history. Top-seeded Mishicot (19-2) easily defeated Fall Creek (15-5) in the WIAA Division 4 State Semifinals, 55-30 Friday morning in La Crosse.

Mishicot senior forward Desiree Kleiman led all scorers with 15 points and nine rebounds in the win. Mishicot advances to play Mineral Point (17-5) on Friday afternoon. Tip-off is at 6:35 p.m.

Mishicot is making just its second state basketball appearance in school history. Last season they lost in the State Semifinals.

