Mild weather threatens ice ahead of final weekend of sturgeon spearing

The DNR said this year, the ice hasn’t been able to get thick, and expects it to get even thinner with expected temperatures in the forties within the week.(wsaw)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Menasha, Wis. (WBAY) - The sturgeon spearing season will wrap up this weekend and the DNR says, likely without hitting the cap.

It comes as ice conditions deteriorate because of warmer weather.

On the shore of Lake Winnebago near Menasha. Tom Verbeten can only survey the damage done to his truck, after it went thru the ice causing quite the scare, as he was attempting to drive to his shanty.

“Front end went down and my son and I got out alright, safely and everything so that’s a blessing. It’s a blessing,” he said.

Firefighters responded with a rescue boat, even thou, it wasn’t needed, but tell us, it’s the third call since the weather started warming up.

“That area near the river I can tell you is not an area people should be coming near, especially near Buoy 100. In the last three weeks now we’ve had two vehicles go thru there and a snowmobile,” said Captain Troy Jahns of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department.

Some people have already begun to pull their shanties off the ice, giving up early on sturgeon spearing.

Ice expert Don Herman says right now there’s still between 17 and 20 inches in most places, but that’s likely to change.

“There’s still a lot of snow on the lake, the warm weather really never touched the lake yet, the ice. Around the rivers it has, like where this vehicle went in. The shorelines are going to deteriorate,” said Herman, who owns Sunk? Dive and Ice Rescue.

In 47 years of ice fishing, Verbeten says, this is his first incident.

“You know what, I think I’m done for a long time,” and added, “For the price of what this cost me, I think perch in the store, are a lot cheaper.”

With temperatures expected to remain mild, Herman says that vehicle traffic out on the ice won’t be recommended at all by early next week.

