Advertisement

Langlade Elementary School teachers prepare to welcome kids back Monday

Students in grades K-5, 6, 9 will start coming back to school in person March 1.
Students in grades K-5, 6, 9 will start coming back to school in person March 1.(WBAY)
By Kati Anderson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay Area Public Schools area getting ready to welcome kids back to the classroom on Monday.

As Action 2 News has reported, students in PreK-5th grades and students in sixth and ninth grades will return to school in person March first.

“We had pods in the past where several desks would come together. So, now we have it in the rows with social distancing,” said First Grade Teacher, Annette Perleberg.

She has been working around the clock the last few weeks to get her classroom at Langlade Elementary school ready to host kids again, while also accommodating students virtually

“We have our big screen and we’re still going to be sharing everything so that they can see in the classroom and the kids can stay at home, and I’m even taking my computer and moving it so they are still in the groups with me, so they are going to be with me all day,” said Perleberg.

“Each classroom has at least one student who is virtual,” said school Principal, Jesse Brinkmann.  “We have 300 students about and we’ll have about 45 of our students who will remain virtual.”

For the students attending in person, they’ll notice multiple changes from the moment they enter the school.

“We’re now going to have our students enter the building once they arrive and go to their classroom. At nine o’clock, which is our first bell, we’ll dismiss students into the hallway to place items at their coat hook,” said Brinkmann. “The purpose of that is so we can social distance those students in the hallway on more of a strategic level.”

One significant change students will notice is when they come to the cafeteria to eat. They’ll have assigned seating and they will all need to face the same direction when they eat their lunch.

“Right now we are planning to have five students at each table.” said Brinkmann.

While everyone will have to keep their distance while in school, teachers like Ms. Perleberg are anxious to come back together with their students.

“I’m little nervous, it’s a big change ‚but I’m really excited to see them again and to see them in person,” said Perleberg.

According to the school district’s website, as of January 26, 27 percent of students district wide will continue virtual learning.

Students in grades 7,8,10,11,12 will return to classrooms in a cohorted blended model on March 8.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Jurors hear heated exchange during recorded Prokopovitz interview
Prokopovitz murder trial goes to jury Friday
ThedaCare provides update in delay of COVID-19 vaccine shipment
ThedaCare revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions at local hospitals
James Prokopovitz
Prokopovitz jury breaks for the night after asking to review evidence

Latest News

Generic recall graphic.
Ready-to-eat salads, wraps recalled in Wisconsin and Minnesota due to possible Listeria
The DNR said this year, the ice hasn’t been able to get thick, and expects it to get even...
Mild weather threatens ice ahead of final weekend of sturgeon spearing
James Prokopovitz
Prokopovitz jury asks to replay interviews, review evidence
Mishicot advances to Division 4 State Title
Mishicot advances to Division 4 State Title