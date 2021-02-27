Langlade Elementary School teachers prepare to welcome kids back Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay Area Public Schools area getting ready to welcome kids back to the classroom on Monday.

As Action 2 News has reported, students in PreK-5th grades and students in sixth and ninth grades will return to school in person March first.

“We had pods in the past where several desks would come together. So, now we have it in the rows with social distancing,” said First Grade Teacher, Annette Perleberg.

She has been working around the clock the last few weeks to get her classroom at Langlade Elementary school ready to host kids again, while also accommodating students virtually

“We have our big screen and we’re still going to be sharing everything so that they can see in the classroom and the kids can stay at home, and I’m even taking my computer and moving it so they are still in the groups with me, so they are going to be with me all day,” said Perleberg.

“Each classroom has at least one student who is virtual,” said school Principal, Jesse Brinkmann. “We have 300 students about and we’ll have about 45 of our students who will remain virtual.”

For the students attending in person, they’ll notice multiple changes from the moment they enter the school.

“We’re now going to have our students enter the building once they arrive and go to their classroom. At nine o’clock, which is our first bell, we’ll dismiss students into the hallway to place items at their coat hook,” said Brinkmann. “The purpose of that is so we can social distance those students in the hallway on more of a strategic level.”

One significant change students will notice is when they come to the cafeteria to eat. They’ll have assigned seating and they will all need to face the same direction when they eat their lunch.

“Right now we are planning to have five students at each table.” said Brinkmann.

While everyone will have to keep their distance while in school, teachers like Ms. Perleberg are anxious to come back together with their students.

“I’m little nervous, it’s a big change ‚but I’m really excited to see them again and to see them in person,” said Perleberg.

According to the school district’s website, as of January 26, 27 percent of students district wide will continue virtual learning.

Students in grades 7,8,10,11,12 will return to classrooms in a cohorted blended model on March 8.

