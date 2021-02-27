Howards Grove loses in WIAA State Semifinals

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Howards Grove High School girls basketball team fell short in the WIAA Division 3 State Semifinals, losing to Lake Mills 70-60 on Friday afternoon at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

Howards Grove trailed 40-28 at halftime but erased a 14-point deficit in the second half. The Tigers went on a 22-7 run to take a 50-49 lead. On the next possession Howards Grove senior G/F Leah Parnitzke turned the ball over, spraining her ankle in the process to give Lake Mills the lead back.

Parnitzke would not return following the injury.

“I knew all the shots that they were making in the first half wouldn’t fall in the second half and I was right on that. We came back. We tied it up. We even got ahead but that injury to (Leah) Parnitzke is just really hard for us to overcome,” Howards Grove Head Coach Heidi Georgeff said after the game. “She’s such a hard worker and one of the heartbeats of this team. So that was just a devastating loss. I don’t think we ever got over that.”

Howards Grove senior point guard MacKenzie Holzwart, a Northern Michigan commit, lead the Tigers with a career high 30 points in the loss. She set the school’s scoring record in the loss.

Lake Mills (24-2) will play Aquinas (22-0) Friday night at 8:15 P.M. Aquinas has won the last two state titles in division four. Howards Grove finishes the season with a 24-2 record.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.