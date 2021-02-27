Advertisement

Heat from fire caused gun to shoot Wisconsin firefighter

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONRATH, Wis. (AP) - Fire officials in Wisconsin say the heat from a fire caused a loaded gun to discharge, critically wounding a firefighter.

The Cornell Area Fire Department said Friday that 35-year-old Justin Fredrickson is out of the intensive care unit and recovering.

A week earlier, Fredrickson was working a fire in the northwestern part of the state when the heat from the fire caused the gun to go off.

Fredrickson was shot in the abdomen.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and later airlifted for medical treatment in Eau Claire.

The department says he had at least three surgeries and has since been up and walking.

