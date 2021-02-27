Crews investigating overnight dryer fire at Appleton hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters are investigating what led to a hotel dryer to start on fire during the overnight hours.

According to the Appleton fire department, crews were called to the Copper Leaf Hotel on West College Avenue in Appleton at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the initial report said there was smoke in the basement, however when crews arrived, it was reported there was a fire in the basement, and the hotel had been evacuated.

After entering the basement laundry area, crews found flames in one of the hotel’s dryers, and it was quickly put out.

According to the fire department, a sprinkler system helped with extinguishing the flames.

No damage estimate was immediately given.

