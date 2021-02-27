ACCUMULATING SNOW BEGINS TONIGHT ACROSS NORTHERN AREAS

Hopefully you enjoyed today’s sunshine and mild temperatures... we will not see a repeat on Sunday. In fact, it will be a drastically different day across northern Wisconsin! Tonight and the first half of Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day for accumulating snow there.

Clouds will increase and thicken tonight ahead of any rain, mix, or snow. But by 2-5 a.m. Sunday, precipitation will overspread central Wisconsin and track eastward for the rest of Sunday morning. Location will be key with this system.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Wausau and Antigo through northern Oconto and Marinette Counties. Those on the southern edge of the advisory... even areas not included in the advisory itself, can expect 1-3″ of snow with a light glaze of ice possible through Sunday afternoon. As you get farther north, across Forest and Florence Counties (and areas north/west) snow accumulations could top 3-5″. From Waupaca to Oconto and southward (including Green Bay and the Fox Cities) this will be mostly a rain event with little in the way of snow or ice.

Any precipitation should wrap up during Sunday afternoon, and there may be a brief round of clear skies by the evening. But, clouds will fill back in quickly at night as another disturbance moves overhead. Some light snow will fall again, this time it could be anywhere in Northeast Wisconsin. But, accumulations should generally be limited to an inch or less.

In addition to the snow/rain chances to close out this weekend, blustery winds will pick up behind the departing Sunday system. Afternoon/evening wind gusts could top 30 mph Sunday with northerly gusts to 25 mph Monday and Tuesday. Highs Sunday will range from the 30s NORTH into the lower 40s around the Fox Valley. Monday will be colder with highs likely staying in the upper half of the 20s. Milder conditions return for the middle of the week with highs generally in the 40s from Tuesday through the end of the week. The middle of next week looks quiet and dry with mostly sunny skies each afternoon.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: S/NW 10-20+ MPH

MONDAY: NNW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and thicken. Mix of rain/snow moves into central Wisconsin late. LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Snow/mix NORTH, mostly rain from GB/Fox Valley southward... ending during the afternoon. Some late-day clearing. Turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Light daybreak snow showers... generally 1″ or less. Afternoon clearing. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Breezy with plenty of sunshine. Milder. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm with less wind. HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as mild, but still above average. HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 39

