44 sturgeon speared on second to last day of season, 4 weigh 100 pounds or more

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As the sturgeon spearing season winds down this weekend, state wildlife officials say nearly four dozen fish were speared Saturday, bringing the season total on the Winnebago System to 1,781.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the 15th day of the season brought in another 44 sturgeon, with four weighing in at 100 pounds or more.

The DNR says on Saturday, nine juvenile females were harvested, while 24 adult females and 11 males were harvested. That brings the total number of sturgeon harvested on Lake Winnebago alone to 1,417.

Sunday is the final day of the sturgeon spearing season.

Below are the season sturgeon harvest numbers from the DNR for Lake Winnebago.

The DNR closed the season on the Upriver Lakes area on February 20th after the number of male sturgeon harvested met the 90% trigger. A total of 364 sturgeon were speared on the Upriver Lakes.

Saturday’s season numbers Juvenile Female Adult Female Male Combined total Daily Total on Winnebago 9 24 11 44 Season Total on Winnebago 240 643 534 1417 Harvest Cap on Winnebago 344 855 960 Number remaining to 90% Trigger on Winnebago 70 127 330 Total number harvested on entire Winnebago System (including Upriver Lakes) 282 720 779 1,781

