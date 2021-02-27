Advertisement

44 sturgeon speared on second to last day of season, 4 weigh 100 pounds or more

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As the sturgeon spearing season winds down this weekend, state wildlife officials say nearly four dozen fish were speared Saturday, bringing the season total on the Winnebago System to 1,781.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the 15th day of the season brought in another 44 sturgeon, with four weighing in at 100 pounds or more.

The DNR says on Saturday, nine juvenile females were harvested, while 24 adult females and 11 males were harvested. That brings the total number of sturgeon harvested on Lake Winnebago alone to 1,417.

Sunday is the final day of the sturgeon spearing season.

Below are the season sturgeon harvest numbers from the DNR for Lake Winnebago.

The DNR closed the season on the Upriver Lakes area on February 20th after the number of male sturgeon harvested met the 90% trigger. A total of 364 sturgeon were speared on the Upriver Lakes.

Saturday’s season numbersJuvenile FemaleAdult FemaleMaleCombined total
Daily Total on Winnebago9241144
Season Total on Winnebago2406435341417
Harvest Cap on Winnebago344855960
Number remaining to 90% Trigger on Winnebago70127330
Total number harvested on entire Winnebago System (including Upriver Lakes)2827207791,781

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

