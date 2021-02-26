Advertisement

Wisconsin launches COVID-19 vaccination clinic map

The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about ‘COVID’ arm or an itchy rash that forms at the injection site.(WMTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has launched a statewide map for people looking for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map will help residents connect with clinics in their area, according to the Department of Health Services.

CLICK HERE to use the map.

Users will click on a location and find contact information for the clinic of their choice.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options.”

DHS plans to update the website every two weeks.

