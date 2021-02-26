Wisconsin launches COVID-19 vaccination clinic map

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has launched a statewide map for people looking for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map will help residents connect with clinics in their area, according to the Department of Health Services.

CLICK HERE to use the map.

Users will click on a location and find contact information for the clinic of their choice.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options.”

DHS plans to update the website every two weeks.

We’ve launched a new map to help you connect with a vaccinator in your area. If you are currently eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine, check it out. Remember, all vaccinations are still by appointment only: https://t.co/oWoGdobcVd pic.twitter.com/wZoIsP51nl — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 26, 2021

