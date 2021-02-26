Advertisement

WIAA Sectional Semifinal Boys Basketball Results + Highlights

Results from Thursday’s WIAA playoff games
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pool of teams moving on to the WIAA Sectional Finals just got smaller. Thursday’s WIAA Sectional Semifinals are now complete.

WIAA 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament | Sectional Semifinals

Division 1:

Sectional 1

River Falls 48, Eau Claire North 36

De Pere 62, Appleton North 49

Sectional 2

Kimberly 94, Oshkosh North 63

Menomonee Falls 68, West Bend East 56

Sectional 3

DeForest 69, Janesville Parker 67

Arrowhead 73, Kettle Moraine 61

Sectional 4

Wauwatosa East 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 53

Franklin 61, Burlington 52

Division 2:

Sectional 1

Onalaska 67, Altoona 421

Rice Lake 62, Medford 51

Sectional 2

Xavier 69, Luxemburg-Casco 67

Seymour 66, Ashwaubenon 63

Sectional 3

Monroe 75, Edgewood 68

Lake Mills 65, Wisconsin Dells 51

Sectional 4

Pewaukee 99, Brown Deer 68

Wisconsin Lutheran 60, Martin Luther 54

Division 3:

Sectional 1

St. Croix Central 70, Neillsville 34

Northwestern 80, Aquinas 52

Sectional 2

Wrightstown 72, Wittenberg-Biramwood 44

Brillion 71, St. Mary Catholic 57

Sectional 3

Lake Country Lutheran 89, Poynette 48

St. John’s NW Academies 62, Darlington 54

Sectional 4

Racine St. Catherine’s 84, St. Mary’s Springs 46

Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Kiel 71

Division 4:

Sectional 1

Edgar 54, Hurley 36

Clear Lake 63, Fall Creek 54

Sectional 2

Sheboygan Lutheran 90, Coleman 55

Lourdes Academy 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

Sectional 3

Luther 75, Necedah 60

Blair-Taylor 61, Iola-Scandinavia 57

Sectional 4

Cuba City 70, Randolph 66

The Prairie School 70, Fennimore 62

Division 5:

Sectional 1
McDonnell Catholic 53, Drummond 38 (FINAL / WEDNESDAY)

Turtle Lake 54, Northwood 49

Sectional 2

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 88, Goodman/Pembine 46

Gresham 75, Prentice 55

Sectional 3

Royall 51, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Port Edwards 47

Sectional 4

Monticello 59, Shullsburg 55 OT

Hustiford 82, Stockbridge 28

