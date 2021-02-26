WIAA Sectional Semifinal Boys Basketball Results + Highlights
Results from Thursday’s WIAA playoff games
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pool of teams moving on to the WIAA Sectional Finals just got smaller. Thursday’s WIAA Sectional Semifinals are now complete.
WIAA 2021 Boys Basketball Tournament | Sectional Semifinals
Division 1:
Sectional 1
River Falls 48, Eau Claire North 36
De Pere 62, Appleton North 49
Sectional 2
Kimberly 94, Oshkosh North 63
Menomonee Falls 68, West Bend East 56
Sectional 3
DeForest 69, Janesville Parker 67
Arrowhead 73, Kettle Moraine 61
Sectional 4
Wauwatosa East 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 53
Franklin 61, Burlington 52
Division 2:
Sectional 1
Onalaska 67, Altoona 421
Rice Lake 62, Medford 51
Sectional 2
Xavier 69, Luxemburg-Casco 67
Seymour 66, Ashwaubenon 63
Sectional 3
Monroe 75, Edgewood 68
Lake Mills 65, Wisconsin Dells 51
Sectional 4
Pewaukee 99, Brown Deer 68
Wisconsin Lutheran 60, Martin Luther 54
Division 3:
Sectional 1
St. Croix Central 70, Neillsville 34
Northwestern 80, Aquinas 52
Sectional 2
Wrightstown 72, Wittenberg-Biramwood 44
Brillion 71, St. Mary Catholic 57
Sectional 3
Lake Country Lutheran 89, Poynette 48
St. John’s NW Academies 62, Darlington 54
Sectional 4
Racine St. Catherine’s 84, St. Mary’s Springs 46
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Kiel 71
Division 4:
Sectional 1
Edgar 54, Hurley 36
Clear Lake 63, Fall Creek 54
Sectional 2
Sheboygan Lutheran 90, Coleman 55
Lourdes Academy 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
Sectional 3
Luther 75, Necedah 60
Blair-Taylor 61, Iola-Scandinavia 57
Sectional 4
Cuba City 70, Randolph 66
The Prairie School 70, Fennimore 62
Division 5:
Sectional 1
McDonnell Catholic 53, Drummond 38 (FINAL / WEDNESDAY)
Turtle Lake 54, Northwood 49
Sectional 2
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 88, Goodman/Pembine 46
Gresham 75, Prentice 55
Sectional 3
Royall 51, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Port Edwards 47
Sectional 4
Monticello 59, Shullsburg 55 OT
Hustiford 82, Stockbridge 28
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.