WEATHER DISCUSSION: Seeing more sunlight

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The days aren’t just brighter (hello, sun!) but getting longer, too. Brad Spakowitz looks at how much daytime we’re gaining (and night-time we’re losing) as we approach the end of winter.

Speaking of which, it’s hard to believe we’re looking at three straight days with highs in the 40s after the recent, two-week cold spell. But spring is 3 weeks away, and Old Man Winter hasn’t loosened his grip entirely. First Alert Weather’s severe weather specialist breaks down the mild but busy weekend forecast.

