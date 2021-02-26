WATCH: Highlights of Kevin Rompa’s 32 years at WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY family is looking back on the career of Action 2 News This Morning anchor Kevin Rompa as he prepares for retirement.

Kevin joined the team in 1989 as Green Bay’s first morning show anchor. He’s never looked back.

After 32 years of bringing the news to Green Bay, Kevin is retiring from the anchor desk on March 19, 2021.

We put together a video looking back at Kevin’s career and attached it to the top of this story.

You’ll see Kevin reporting from across Northeast Wisconsin and introducing us to such technology as the home fax machine!

Kevin is a notorious sweet tooth and you’ll see his stash of pumpkin spice Twinkies at the anchor desk.

Good luck, Kevin!

