Vandal tears up ice rink in Greenville

Ice rink at Jennerjohn Park damaged.
Ice rink at Jennerjohn Park damaged.(Greenville Parks and Rec)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Greenville officials are hoping to identify the person who vandalized the ice rink at Jennerjohn Park.

Greenville Parks, Recreation and Forestry posted a photo of the damage on Facebook. Someone drove on the rink and tore it up.

“While Mother Nature is doing a fine job of putting an end to the ice skating season, some lovely person felt that wasn’t enough and decided to destroy the rink at Jennerjohn Park by driving on it last [Wednesday] night,” reads the post.

The department says it is a “frustrating” way for the season to end.

If you have information or see vandalism, call the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at 920-832-5000.

