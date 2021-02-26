Vandal tears up ice rink in Greenville

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Greenville officials are hoping to identify the person who vandalized the ice rink at Jennerjohn Park.

Greenville Parks, Recreation and Forestry posted a photo of the damage on Facebook. Someone drove on the rink and tore it up.

“While Mother Nature is doing a fine job of putting an end to the ice skating season, some lovely person felt that wasn’t enough and decided to destroy the rink at Jennerjohn Park by driving on it last [Wednesday] night,” reads the post.

While Mother Nature is doing a fine job of putting an end to the ice skating season, some lovely person felt that wasn't... Posted by Greenville, WI - Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department on Thursday, February 25, 2021

The department says it is a “frustrating” way for the season to end.

If you have information or see vandalism, call the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office at 920-832-5000.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.