Teen charged in Mayfair Mall shooting will stay in juvenile court

Police respond to the shootings of multiple people at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Nov....
Police respond to the shootings of multiple people at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Nov. 20, 2020(WISN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The case of a 15-year-old boy charged with shooting and wounding eight people at a suburban Milwaukee mall last year will remain in juvenile court.

The Milwaukee teen in a petition for juvenile delinquency faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18 in connection with the Nov. 20 shooting at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.

A Milwaukee County judge ruled Thursday that prosecutors had not met their burden to support moving the case to adult court.

Assistant Public Defender Paul Rifelj argued that the boy’s personality was that of a child and that the treatment services available to him in the juvenile system would be best to help him.

