Technical colleges plan in-person classes in the fall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College announces it’s moving forward with a full set of in-person classes for the fall semester.

Just last week, Northeast Wisconsin Technical College said it would be doing the same.

The colleges say in-person and virtual learning will both be offered. As we’ve reported, many students prefer in-person learning.

“With every training opportunity or educational opportunity there is some classroom work that gets done,” Chris Matheny. FVTC vice president and chief academic officer said. “What we’ve done in those areas where there’s a need for both the classroom work and the hands-on skill demonstration in the lab, that classroom work has been taken offline or been done virtually.”

“We do expect in this coming fall that we’ll also have many of our classes available in a hybrid format and online,” NWTC president Jeff Rafn said.

In the fall, more opportunities for students who need that face-to-face classroom work will be provided.

“We need people to have those hands-on experiences so that they can go into the industry fully prepared for the careers that they’re entering,” Matheny said.

Elizabeth Beeson is an intern in the FVTC hydroponics program. “You can go on and you can play all the games you want, but the hands-on is where it’s at. You really need to get in and get your hands essentially dirty.”

For both colleges, the pandemic brought enrollment down.

“Our enrollment currently here today is down. When we look at where we were at last year, we’re probably about 10% or so under where that is,” Matheny said.

FVTC and NWTC both say safety precautions and protocols will continue to be in place.

