Short wolf hunt exceeds state quota by almost 100

The state’s allocated quota is 119.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s wolf hunt ended Wednesday with the Department of Natural Resources reporting the number of wolves harvested almost doubling the state’s approved quota.

The DNR set the quota for this week’s wolf hunt at 200.

The state’s allocated quota is 119, while 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes.

After just three days there were 216 animals harvested, not including the harvest numbers from the tribes.

The DNR is now looking at how this may impact the population.

“Looking at how far we went over our goal was not necessarily our objective here for sure,” said Eric Lobner, Wildlife Management Director for the DNR.

The hunt happened after a national hunting organization won a lawsuit saying the DNR violated hunters’ constitutional rights.

From day one, officials kept a close eye on the season.

“When we started monitoring the season which was right away on Monday, at the end of the day we were at 9 animals harvested. When we came into work the next day looking at the numbers, we were up to 48,” said Lobner.

The DNR says about 1,400 of the 2,380 hunting permits available to state hunters were sold.

“We’re collecting data on the sex of the individuals and age and all those different types of things and we’ll evaluate all of that data as it relates to the impacts,” said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist.

Officials are confident the hunt won’t have negative impacts on the wolf packs.

“Wolf populations are resilient and they can sustain a fairly high level of mortality and harvest,” said Johnson.

The DNR says 86 percent of the wolves were taken by hunting dogs, 5 percent by trappers and 9 percent by other means.

And 54 percent were males and 46 percent were females.

