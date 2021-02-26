Shawano School District vaccinates staff as eligibility opens for Wisconsin educators next week

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Next week the state opens up vaccinations for educators, yet that does not mean teachers will start getting vaccinated for Covid-19 immediately.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services still has to approve each district and county’s vaccination health plan. Shawano School District, however, began vaccinating its staff on Thursday due to a partnership with the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe.

“We come from a small, native community, so it’s incredibly important for us because one life lost is too many,” Tribal President Shannon Holsey said. “I think that would be indicative of any community, quite honestly.”

Shawano’s school superintendent applauded the tribe’s effort.

“The leadership, the foresight, the working together has allowed the Shawano School District to vaccinate 200-plus employees today to help ensure that our students and staff can stay in the buildings the rest of the school year,” Superintendent Randi Anderson said on Thursday.

The sovereign nation was quick to vaccinating everyone within phase 1 and extended the offer and its doses to the neighboring school district.

“I think it’s effective communication but it’s also there’s an element and component of education,” Holsey said of her tribe’s success in getting people vaccinated.

Shawano schools began the year with hybrid learning, moved to remote learning, and then went back to hybrid.

“When we look at the end of March, we will have close to 80 percent of our staff vaccinated, and it just gives us another piece to be able to ensure that we can continue to educate our children,” Anderson said.

The school district moved students to distance learning on Thursday and Friday to allow staff member to be vaccinated and to give them time to recover.

DHS announced Thursday educators won’t be vaccinated immediately, despite eligibility for them opening up on March 1. Each district’s plan has to be approved by DHS first, and that process will take four to six weeks.

The state health agency acknowledged what the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe is doing to vaccinate nearby schools.

“They know this is the next group that is eligible, what a great way for a sovereign nation to reach out to a neighboring school district and say how can we help you and move that forward,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.