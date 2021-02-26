Advertisement

Seven-year fundraising campaign raises $232.6M for Lawrence University

Lawrence Memorial Chapel at Lawrence University in Appleton
Lawrence Memorial Chapel at Lawrence University in Appleton
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Good things come to those who wait, and the wait for Lawrence University is over. After a 7-year fundraising campaign, the college in Appleton announced a total $232.6 million was contributed by more than 16,000 donors.

The goal of the “Be the Light!” campaign when it began was $220 million. The money will be used for scholarships, lowering student debt, improving and expanding academic programs offered at the liberal arts college, and updating existing facilities.

University president Mark Burstein is quoted on the university blog saying, “This campaign has touched every aspect of the Lawrence experience.... Scholarship, internships, religious and spiritual life, endowed faculty chairs, bricks and mortar projects, athletics. Bjorklunden (Lawrence’s campus in northern Door County). It’s just really touched every aspect of who we are and what we can offer to students.”

“Be the Light!” was ignited by a match: In 2014, an anonymous donor offered a $25 million matching grant to boost the school’s “Full Speed to Full Need” scholarship initiative. That grew to a $30 million grant, and donors matched it in less than a year-and-a-half, ultimately raising more than $91 million.

$31 million went to the Lawrence Fund to support day-to-day operations of the university.

$26 million will be used to renovate buildings, including the iconic Lawrence Memorial Chapel, Warch Campus Center and the Banta Bowl, upgrade classrooms, and provide green energy at the Bjorklunden campus.

Five million dollars was used to update the Career Center based on the findings of a “Life After Lawrence” study in 2018.

Lawrence University says about 9,000 of the donors are Lawrence alumni and almost 70% of donations were for $100 or less.

