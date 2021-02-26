Advertisement

Sephora at Kohl’s coming to Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon

On Thursday, Feb. 25 Kohl's announced the 200 locations which will have Sephora at Kohl's in...
On Thursday, Feb. 25 Kohl's announced the 200 locations which will have Sephora at Kohl's in the fall of 2021.(Kohl's)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Makeup lovers rejoice.

Kohl’s is teaming up with beauty giant Sephora for a location at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon.

Sephora at Kohl’s is billed as “the ultimate beauty shopping experience coming to a neighborhood near you.”

Sephora at Kohl’s will open in fall of 2021.

Kohl’s shoppers will have access to Sephora’s variety of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, fragrances and trained beauty advisors.

Sephora is joining 200 Kohl’s stores across the United States. CLICK HERE for a full list of locations.

Currently, there’s a Sephora located in the JC Penney store in Ashwaubenon.

The Fox River Mall has a stand alone Sephora store.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Jurors hear heated exchange during recorded Prokopovitz interview
Prokopovitz murder trial goes to jury Friday
ThedaCare provides update in delay of COVID-19 vaccine shipment
ThedaCare revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions at local hospitals
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police have seen an increase in catalytic...
Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Chick-fil-A files plan for Ashwaubenon restaurant
WATCH: Kevin Rompa Memories
WATCH: Kevin Rompa Memories
Jury sees 2018 interviews with James Prokopovitz as second week of murder trial begins
Defense to deliver closing arguments in missing woman murder trial
WATCH: Green Bay Film Festival preview
Green Bay Film Festival hosts in-person, virtual screenings