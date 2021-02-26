Sephora at Kohl’s coming to Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Makeup lovers rejoice.

Kohl’s is teaming up with beauty giant Sephora for a location at Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon.

Sephora at Kohl’s is billed as “the ultimate beauty shopping experience coming to a neighborhood near you.”

Sephora at Kohl’s will open in fall of 2021.

Kohl’s shoppers will have access to Sephora’s variety of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, fragrances and trained beauty advisors.

Sephora is joining 200 Kohl’s stores across the United States. CLICK HERE for a full list of locations.

Currently, there’s a Sephora located in the JC Penney store in Ashwaubenon.

The Fox River Mall has a stand alone Sephora store.

