Rep. Ron Kind considers U.S. Senate race

Rep. Ron Kind
Rep. Ron Kind(Ron Kind Campaign)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is dipping his toe into Wisconsin’s 2022 Senate race, telling our ABC sister station WKOW-TV that he will be “taking a look” at running.

Kind did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional comment. Kind told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that “No decisions have been made.”

Kind has represented western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District since 1997 and has often considered running for other office, only to seek reelection to his current post.

Numerous Democrats are considering running for Senate in 2022 for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. So far, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President Alex Lasry have formally announced they’ll run and will face off in an August 9 primary.

