Remembering Oneida Nation’s “Native Woman Warrior”

An Air Force veteran, Metoxen served in many prominent roles for the Oneida Nation
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation mourns the loss of a pillar in its community.

Tribal Historian Loretta Metoxen passed away earlier this week at the age of 88.

Around the Oneida Reservation, Metoxen was known as the Native Woman Warrior, and it’s easy to see why.

“Well, she was a trailblazer,” says Patricia Cornelius, Metoxen’s sister.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as an airborne radar technician, she returned home, on a mission.

“Just dedication to the Nation, proud to be American Indian, proud to be Oneida, trying to make social justice a forefront for her career and just tried to make things right,” says Chris Cornelius, Metoxen’s niece and Oneida Land Claims Commission member.

Over more than 50 years, Metoxen worked tirelessly for the Oneida Nation, serving as Tribal Historian for the last 22 years.

“Entering into the government and politics in my early 20s a lot of her writings and stories helped shape my knowledge of the history of Oneida and the United States for that matter,” says Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill.

From tribal policy, programs and initiatives, Metoxen was right in the middle of it.

She served on the Oneida Business Committee, Oneida Land Claims and the Trust Enrollment Committee to name just a few.

She carried that commitment into her final hours.

“At the very end she was giving a spiel to her kids all about what the Oneida Tribe needs to do, should be doing, who does a hospice from their bed and do a teleconference with the business committee and then does a two hour video as well,” says Patricia Cornelius.

“We’re losing an icon, we’re losing all kinds of stories,” adds Chris Cornelius.

“I definitely commend Loretta for her dedication for decades on the issues she felt strongly about,” states Chairman Hill.

Loretta Metoxen’s funeral service tomorrow in Seymour will include full military honors.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

