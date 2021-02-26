Packers center Corey Linsley opens up about impending free agency
Unrestricted free agent Corey Linsley gives an update
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have a new guy snapping for him at center. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Corey Linsley said he hasn’t had any talks with the Packers and expects to be playing for a different team in 2021.
“We’re not closing the door for anything,” Linsley said. “Obviously we’d never do that for any team, especially the Packers, but yeah it definitely feels weird. It looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year.”
Linsley has been with the Packers for the past seven seasons, starting in 99 games. He made his first All-Pro team in 2020. NFL Free Agency officially begins March 17.
