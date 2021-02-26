Advertisement

New Jersey man charged in plot to vandalize synagogues in Wisconsin, Michigan

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has admitted coordinating a neo-Nazi group’s plot to vandalize two Midwestern synagogues and cause other damage across the country.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey said Tobin pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy against rights. The 19-year-old Brooklawn man faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced June 28.

Tobin admitted communicating online in September 2019 with other members of The Base, a neo-Nazi group, and directed them to vandalize synagogues in Michigan and Wisconsin.

t the time, he told investigators that he had launched “Operation Kristallnacht,” a reference to the deadly pogrom in 1938 when Nazis looted and burned synagogues and Jewish-owned homes and stores in Germany.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

