MILDER WITH MAJOR MELTING INTO THE WEEKEND

Don’t be surprised if it’s a little icy in spots this morning. That’s due to melting snow refreezing on untreated surfaces, or because of patchy freezing fog that has formed in central Wisconsin. Temperatures will rise nicely throughout the day with a breezy south wind. Some wind gusts will reach 25 mph. By the middle of the afternoon, we’ll see highs in the lower lower 40s, with some upper 30s in the Northwoods and by the lakeshore. It’s going to be another day of melting snowpack. Green Bay’s snow depth has now decreased by 9″ in the past two days!

You’ll see sunshine mixed with high clouds today. The clouds will tend to thicken and lower late in the day. A few flurries are possible tonight, but otherwise we’ll have dry weather tomorrow. Saturday looks even warmer with inland highs in the middle 40s.

We are keeping an eye on a weathermaker arriving late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. While it looks like some passing showers for the Fox Valley, a light wintry mix is likely NORTH of Green Bay. A slushy inch or two of snow is possible towards the Upper Michigan border.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and high clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite mild with major melting. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Early showers, with a wintry mix NORTH... A slushy 1″ or so possible. Turning windy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 45

