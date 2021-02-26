MILDER WITH MAJOR MELTING INTO THE WEEKEND

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout this afternoon with a breezy south wind. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower lower 40s, with some upper 30s in the Northwoods. Some wind gusts will reach 25 mph. It’s going to be another day of melting snowpack. Green Bay’s snow depth has now decreased by 9″ in the past two days!

You’ll see sunshine mixed with high clouds today. The clouds will tend to thicken and lower late in the day. A few flurries are possible late tonight/early tomorrow morning, but otherwise we’ll have dry weather tomorrow. Saturday looks even warmer with inland highs in the mid 40s.

We are keeping an eye on a weathermaker arriving late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. While it looks like some passing showers for the Fox Valley, a light wintry mix is likely NORTH of Green Bay. A slushy inch or two of snow is possible towards the Upper Michigan border.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite mild with major melting. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Early showers, with a wintry mix NORTH... A slushy 1″ or so possible. Turning windy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 44

