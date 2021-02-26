Green Bay Film Festival hosts in-person, virtual screenings

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Film Festival is this weekend. Film lovers can watch movies from the comfort of their home or in-person.

The festival is Saturday, Feb. 27. In-person screenings are at St. Norbert College’s Walter Theatre.

Tickets cost $20 each. Tickets get you access to in-person and virtual showings. ORDER TICKETS: https://www.gbfilmfestival.org/tickets

The festival includes short films, documentaries and feature films. FILM SCHEDULE: https://www.gbfilmfestival.org/schedule

The director of the festival says the virtual option allows them to reach more film fans.

“I think the fact that we can share this festival with anyone in the world is kind of special and exciting. The virtual you can watch from your couch. You can watch from your bed. You can pause. You can grab a snack. You can have your pod over. It gives a little more flexibility,” says Caitlin Schuchart, Director.

People who attend screenings must follow COVID-19 protocols. Masking is required. COVID-19 policy: https://www.gbfilmfestival.org/snc-covid

