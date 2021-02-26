Advertisement

Green Bay Film Festival hosts in-person, virtual screenings

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Film Festival is this weekend. Film lovers can watch movies from the comfort of their home or in-person.

The festival is Saturday, Feb. 27. In-person screenings are at St. Norbert College’s Walter Theatre.

Tickets cost $20 each. Tickets get you access to in-person and virtual showings. ORDER TICKETS: https://www.gbfilmfestival.org/tickets

The festival includes short films, documentaries and feature films. FILM SCHEDULE: https://www.gbfilmfestival.org/schedule

The director of the festival says the virtual option allows them to reach more film fans.

“I think the fact that we can share this festival with anyone in the world is kind of special and exciting. The virtual you can watch from your couch. You can watch from your bed. You can pause. You can grab a snack. You can have your pod over. It gives a little more flexibility,” says Caitlin Schuchart, Director.

People who attend screenings must follow COVID-19 protocols. Masking is required. COVID-19 policy: https://www.gbfilmfestival.org/snc-covid

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Jurors hear heated exchange during recorded Prokopovitz interview
Prokopovitz murder trial goes to jury Friday
ThedaCare provides update in delay of COVID-19 vaccine shipment
ThedaCare revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions at local hospitals
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police have seen an increase in catalytic...
Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild weekend
Brown County Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil gives closing arguments in James...
Prokopovitz prosecutors tell jury to look at the lies
Photo of Don and Delores Kiesow with a cake celebrating their 74th wedding anniversary
Husband of 74 years can't see wife in nursing home despite vaccine
Wolf at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
Wolf hunt far exceeded state's quota