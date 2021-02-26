Advertisement

Driver facing 4th OWI charge after crash near Pulaski

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver is facing an fourth offense OWI charge after a rollover crash near Pulaski.

On Thursday, at about 10:35 p.m., rescue crews were called to Highway 29 east at Old Wisconsin 29.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rolled several times in a field. The driver, identified as Darrin Kay Hill of Oneida, was ejected and not responsive at the scene. Hill, 31, was airlifted to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger, Sheldon Lashat Hill, 28, suffered minor injuries. He was not ejected.

The Hills were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle, according to the state patrol. They did not describe the type of paraphernalia that was found.

The State Patrol is recommending the Darrin Hill be charged with OWI-Fourth Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheldon Hill was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a crash investigation.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hobart-Lawrence Police, Eagle III and EMS NEW50 responded to the scene.

