DNR reports second-lowest sturgeon harvest of the season Thursday

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Spearers on Lake Winnebago registered 27 sturgeon on Thursday, the second-lowest harvest of the season. Only Monday’s harvest was lower, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

Despite the low haul, Thursday’s harvest included a whopper: A 137-pound, 80.9-inch female registered at Grundman Lane. Lake Winnebago has provided 58 of the 69 sturgeon weighing over 100 pounds since the season began.

Over 13 days, spearers have taken in 1,688 sturgeon, including 1,324 on Lake Winnebago.

The lake can still give up 87 juvenile females, 174 adult females, or 359 males before reaching 90% of the harvest cap. The cap on upriver lakes was reached last week, ending the spearing season there last Saturday.

People are noticing fewer shanties and fewer spearers out on Lake Winnebago, but the DNR expects spearing activity to pick up this weekend before the season ends on Sunday.

First Alert Weather is forecasting daytime highs in the low to mid 40s Friday through Sunday with at least some periods of sunshine each day.

