Advertisement

DNR reports second-lowest sturgeon harvest of the season Thursday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Spearers on Lake Winnebago registered 27 sturgeon on Thursday, the second-lowest harvest of the season. Only Monday’s harvest was lower, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said.

Despite the low haul, Thursday’s harvest included a whopper: A 137-pound, 80.9-inch female registered at Grundman Lane. Lake Winnebago has provided 58 of the 69 sturgeon weighing over 100 pounds since the season began.

Over 13 days, spearers have taken in 1,688 sturgeon, including 1,324 on Lake Winnebago.

The lake can still give up 87 juvenile females, 174 adult females, or 359 males before reaching 90% of the harvest cap. The cap on upriver lakes was reached last week, ending the spearing season there last Saturday.

People are noticing fewer shanties and fewer spearers out on Lake Winnebago, but the DNR expects spearing activity to pick up this weekend before the season ends on Sunday.

First Alert Weather is forecasting daytime highs in the low to mid 40s Friday through Sunday with at least some periods of sunshine each day.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Aleta Young
Former Shawano High School music booster club treasurer sentenced to jail
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Wednesday’s cases, deaths above average
Prokopovitz jury trial enters second week
2016 interview and secret witness testify Wednesday during Prokopovitz jury trial
Curo Care LLC in Green Bay is a long-term care facility that houses frail adults.
Green Bay long-term care facility closing one of its buildings in response to proposed Medicaid funding cuts

Latest News

The state’s allocated quota is 119, while 81 wolves were allocated to Ojibwe Tribes.
Short wolf hunt exceeds state quota but almost 100
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Despite COVID vaccination, Oshkosh man still can’t visit wife in assisted living
Jurors hear heated exchange during recorded Prokopovitz interview
Prokopovitz murder trial goes to jury Friday