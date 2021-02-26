DNR predicts full sturgeon spearing season for 6th year in a row

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR expects for the sixth-straight year, sturgeon spearing season will run its full course on Lake Winnebago. The season has two more days, and there’s plenty of room under the trigger caps that would’ve immediately ended the season.

That’s in spite of good ice conditions and water clarity this year. Although water clarity varied across the big lake, there was 10 to 12 feet of visibility on the east shore and up to 18 feet on the north and west shores.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, 49 sturgeon were harvested on Friday -- almost twice the 27 speared on Thursday. There were 8 juvenile females, 23 adult females, and 18 males. Spearers would have to bring in 79 juvenile females on Saturday to end the season immediately or, even less likely, 151 adult females or 341 males (see chart below).

The largest fish brought in Friday was a 157.8 pound, 78.3-inch female registered at the Oshkosh station by Lana Freiberg.

Lake Winnebago sturgeon Juvenile females Adult females Males Friday’s harvest 8 23 18 Season harvest to date 231 619 523 Harvest cap 344 855 960 Remaining to 90% trigger 79 151 341

