Defense to deliver closing arguments in missing woman murder trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The defense will deliver closing arguments Friday in the missing woman murder trial in Brown County.
James Prokopovitz, 75, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Resisting or Obstructing. He’s also charged with Perjury for lying under oath during the investigation.
Action 2 News is livestreaming the trial. You can watch here: https://www.wbay.com/livestream3/ (NOTE: We may break away for other news coverage.) Follow Sarah Thomsen on Twitter for live updates.
Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed his wife, Victoria. They believe James disposed of her body in a sludge pond he had access to as part of his job loading paper waste onto trucks for a landfill.
Victoria disappeared from the Propokovitz home in a rural area in the town of Pittsfield on April 25, 2013. Her body has never been located.
The defense has focused on Victoria’s history with mental illness and previous suicide attempts. They argue Victoria took her own life.
The defense called no witnesses. The prosecution called multiple witnesses over seven days of testimony.
After the defense delivers their arguments Friday, the prosecution will be given time for a rebuttal. Judge William Atkinson will give instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations.
On Thursday, the prosecution presented their arguments to the jury. “The truth is in the lies,” Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil said.
