Defense to deliver closing arguments in missing woman murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The defense will deliver closing arguments Friday in the missing woman murder trial in Brown County.

James Prokopovitz, 75, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Resisting or Obstructing. He’s also charged with Perjury for lying under oath during the investigation.

Action 2 News is livestreaming the trial. You can watch here: https://www.wbay.com/livestream3/ (NOTE: We may break away for other news coverage.) Follow Sarah Thomsen on Twitter for live updates.

Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed his wife, Victoria. They believe James disposed of her body in a sludge pond he had access to as part of his job loading paper waste onto trucks for a landfill.

Victoria disappeared from the Propokovitz home in a rural area in the town of Pittsfield on April 25, 2013. Her body has never been located.

The defense has focused on Victoria’s history with mental illness and previous suicide attempts. They argue Victoria took her own life.

#ProkopovitzTrial Prosecutor addresses suicide statement from Victoria saying 'next time no one would find her,' says that was 10 years before she disappeared. That's a key defense argument @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 26, 2021

The defense called no witnesses. The prosecution called multiple witnesses over seven days of testimony.

After the defense delivers their arguments Friday, the prosecution will be given time for a rebuttal. Judge William Atkinson will give instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations.

On Thursday, the prosecution presented their arguments to the jury. “The truth is in the lies,” Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil said.

#ProkopovitzTrial Prosecutor talking about significance of testimony from former co-workers talking about sludge ponds, says some of the ash was caustic, would burn your skin, couldn't dredge it. "If something was in it, it wasn't comin' out" @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 26, 2021

#ProkopovitzTrial Pros: "This links you to the truth- that he told his wife the only way she would be leaving him was in a garbage bag. He told Darlene Ingalls the only way she was leaving him is if she was dead, too. That's the riveting detail that leads you to the truth @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 26, 2021

DAY 7 TESTIMONY AND PROSECUTION CLOSING ARGUMENTS: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/25/more-witnesses-to-take-the-stand-in-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 6 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/24/wednesday-is-day-6-of-testimony-in-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 5 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/23/testimony-continues-tuesday-in-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 4 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/22/testimony-continues-monday-in-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 3 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/17/more-witnesses-to-be-called-on-day-3-of-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 2 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/16/watch-live-more-witness-testimony-set-for-day-2-of-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 1 TESTIMONY AND OPENING STATEMENTS: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/15/opening-statements-monday-in-brown-county-missing-woman-homicide-trial/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.