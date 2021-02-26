Advertisement

Defense to deliver closing arguments in missing woman murder trial

By WBAY news staff and Sarah Thomsen
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The defense will deliver closing arguments Friday in the missing woman murder trial in Brown County.

James Prokopovitz, 75, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Resisting or Obstructing. He’s also charged with Perjury for lying under oath during the investigation.

Action 2 News is livestreaming the trial. You can watch here: https://www.wbay.com/livestream3/ (NOTE: We may break away for other news coverage.) Follow Sarah Thomsen on Twitter for live updates.

Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed his wife, Victoria. They believe James disposed of her body in a sludge pond he had access to as part of his job loading paper waste onto trucks for a landfill.

Victoria disappeared from the Propokovitz home in a rural area in the town of Pittsfield on April 25, 2013. Her body has never been located.

The defense has focused on Victoria’s history with mental illness and previous suicide attempts. They argue Victoria took her own life.

The defense called no witnesses. The prosecution called multiple witnesses over seven days of testimony.

After the defense delivers their arguments Friday, the prosecution will be given time for a rebuttal. Judge William Atkinson will give instructions to the jury before they begin deliberations.

On Thursday, the prosecution presented their arguments to the jury. “The truth is in the lies,” Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil said.

DAY 7 TESTIMONY AND PROSECUTION CLOSING ARGUMENTS: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/25/more-witnesses-to-take-the-stand-in-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 6 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/24/wednesday-is-day-6-of-testimony-in-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 5 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/23/testimony-continues-tuesday-in-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 4 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/22/testimony-continues-monday-in-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 3 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/17/more-witnesses-to-be-called-on-day-3-of-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 2 TESTIMONY: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/16/watch-live-more-witness-testimony-set-for-day-2-of-missing-woman-murder-trial/

DAY 1 TESTIMONY AND OPENING STATEMENTS: https://www.wbay.com/2021/02/15/opening-statements-monday-in-brown-county-missing-woman-homicide-trial/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Wisconsin sees big jump in COVID-19 deaths, cases and tests
Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Jurors hear heated exchange during recorded Prokopovitz interview
Prokopovitz murder trial goes to jury Friday
ThedaCare provides update in delay of COVID-19 vaccine shipment
ThedaCare revises COVID-19 visitor restrictions at local hospitals
The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Minot Police have seen an increase in catalytic...
Police warn of uptick in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Chick-fil-A files plan for Ashwaubenon restaurant
WATCH: Kevin Rompa Memories
WATCH: Kevin Rompa Memories
On Thursday, Feb. 25 Kohl's announced the 200 locations which will have Sephora at Kohl's in...
Sephora at Kohl’s coming to Bay Park Square Mall in Ashwaubenon
WATCH: Green Bay Film Festival preview
Green Bay Film Festival hosts in-person, virtual screenings