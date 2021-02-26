Civil lawsuit to be filed in connection to 2015 hostage situation in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A new civil suit is expected next week in connection to 2015′s deadly hostage situation at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah.

Action 2 News was told this lawsuit will not focus on Michael Funk, the hostage shot and killed by police while escaping the building. But that doesn’t mean friends and family of Funk aren’t continuing to seek resolution.

“We came to this point after -- we just decided we’re not going to give up until justice is served for Michael,” Kay Reetz, an advocate for Eagle Nation Cycles, said.

After a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Funk’s widow was dismissed in 2017, a dismissal that was upheld in U.S. Appeals Court in 2018, surviving hostages hired a new lawyer, one who is focused on a different aspect of the case.

“I think with the hostages, I think that’s very clear. You don’t take people into custody when they’re victims of a crime. I think that’s the difference,” said attorney Walter Stern.

Stern plans to file a civil suit against the City of Neenah and certain police officers involved for what he says was the mistreatment hostages experienced.

“If you want to get the witness to cooperate you don’t point guns at them, put them in handcuffs, and in some cases take them to the police department. That is not how you ask witness questions,” said Stern. “There is no reason that a victim and a witness of crime, we have a strong law under 950 of the statutes to protect victims of crimes, there’s no reason they had to be treated that way.”

Stern, who is representing five hostages, reviewed the state Division of Criminal Investigation’s (DCI) report on the incident.

The attorney found that police had been informed of the identity and description of the suspect in the incident, Brian Flatoff, before entering the building and prior to shooting Funk.

“That’s a new development, very new development, because if they knew who he was and knew he was the hostage taker, why go in there with guns blazing and why shoot a person that did not meet that description?” said Stern.

He also claims police stereotyped Eagle Nation Cycles as a motorcycle gang instead of a business, which contributed to the way the officers treated the hostages.

Since the suit hasn’t been filed yet, there wasn’t much Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert or Police Chief Aaron Olson, who was not chief in 2015, felt they could say at this time.

“We will address it when we see exactly what the lawsuit states, but there is a point where this department has been headed in a new direction for some time now,” said Kaufert, “treating people with respect, dignity no matter who they’re affiliated with no matter the organization, race, color. This department has made great strides in taking care of this entire community and treating everyone properly and equally.”

“This was a tragic day almost 2,000 days ago, over five years ago. As a new police chief, I’m moving this police department forward,” said Olson. “We at the police department, we’re moving forward, our officers are held accountable, our officers should be trusted no matter what’s said here or five years ago. But we’re moving forward, and that’s what’s important.”

Stern says they plan to file the civil suit in federal court, specifically Wisconsin’s Eastern District Court, on Monday.

