Chick-fil-A files plan for Ashwaubenon restaurant

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chick-fil-A has filed a plan for a restaurant in Ashwaubenon.

Village President Mary Kardoskee tells Action 2 News the village received site plan materials to be taken up at the March 16 meeting.

Community Development Director Aaron Schuette says the plan would put the restaurant immediately south of the Anderson Drive entrance to Bay Park Square Mall.

Several restaurants have moved into the mall area in recent months. Panda Express and Dave and Buster’s are open.

Mission BBQ and Blaze Pizza are expected to join the mall-area eateries.

Chick-fil-A has restaurants in Grand Chute and Oshkosh.

