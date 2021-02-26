Advertisement

A BUSY WEATHER PATTERN FOR THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds thicken tonight with just a chance of spotty light rain, mix or snow showers overnight. Little if any accumulation is expected, but it is possible a few slick spots could develop later tonight or into early Saturday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will turn partly sunny and mild with most high temperatures well into the 40s! Saturday will be the nicest day of the two weekend days.

Saturday night clouds again thicken. Well after midnight rain or mix moves in south... Areas north will see any mix become snow. This round of precipitation continues into the first half of Sunday. Where the snow falls, 1-3″ is likely, and a few areas may actually be a bit closer the 4″. Obviously some slippery roads will be possible again with this system. Mild upper 30s and lower 40s linger for Sunday, but later in the day a blustery northwest wind kicks in. Yet another disturbance arrives on those winds late Sunday night into very early Monday morning. Some light snow will fall again, this time mostly an inch or less. But there could be once again slippery roads for the Monday morning commute. Monday will also be colder with high temperatures only in the upper 20s, but more 40s return right away Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: BEC. NW 15-25 MPH

TONIGHT: Wind weakens. Mostly cloudy. A few spotty light rain, mix or snow showers. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite mild with major melting. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Early showers or a wintry mix. Areas NORTH will see any mix become snow. 1-3″ possible. Turning windy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Daybreak snow showers or flurries. Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 28 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Mild, but breezy. A sprinkle? HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Cooler, clouds and sun. HIGH: 39

