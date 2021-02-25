ThedaCare updates COVID-19 visitor restrictions at local hospitals

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare has updated its visitor restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been one year since the hospital system implemented restrictions to keep patients and staff safe from the virus.

The hospital system is implementing changes at hospitals in Appleton, Berlin, Neenah, New London, Shawano, Waupaca and Wild Rose.

The following changes take effect Feb. 26:

• No visitors for COVID positive patients, except limited, approved, pre-arranged visitation for end of life. Those situations will pre-arranged through care teams.

• Non-COVID patients may have one visitor during normal visiting hours. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room.

• Please do not visit if you are experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, etc. Call your primary care provider to direct you to appropriate care.

• One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairment).

• Adult patients who need care may enter with their children if childcare cannot be arranged. Children over the age of two must be masked at all times.

• Visitors who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or do not comply with masking guidelines, will be asked to leave.

Screeners will no longer take temperatures or ask about symptoms at hospitals and clinics. Masking is still required.

“Visitor restrictions and screening guidelines will be assessed on a regular basis as new information about COVID-19 becomes available,” said Dr. Frank. “While ThedaCare is confident in implementing the updated visitor policies, it is critically important community members continue following public health recommendations including wearing a mask, staying home when ill, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently and getting vaccinated when you are eligible.”

Have questions? Visit https://thedacarecovid19.org/

