Advertisement

SLIGHTLY COOLER TODAY, BUT MORE MILD WEATHER AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Did you know that 5 inches of Green Bay’s snowpack melted away yesterday? Wednesday’s mild sunshine probably caused some puddles from melting snow. This afternoon will not be quite as mild as it was yesterday. Still, with high temperatures in the upper-half of the 30s, we should see more melting of our ice and snow.

Temperatures will be rising again into the weekend, with more days in the 40s. However, we’ll likely see two brief bouts of mixed precipitation... Late Friday night and into daybreak Saturday, followed by another chance Sunday morning. Neither one of these weathermakers will pack much of a punch, with only minor snow accumulations possible.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Sunny skies. A little cooler. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Few passing clouds. LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Milder, but breezy. Chance of late-night rain & snow. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: A daybreak wintry mix, then sunshine. Quite mild with major melting. HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Chance of morning rain or snow. Some afternoon sun. Turning windy late. HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Sunny and milder. Turning breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Aleta Young
Former Shawano High School music booster club treasurer sentenced to jail
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Wednesday’s cases, deaths above average
Prokopovitz jury trial enters second week
2016 interview and secret witness testify Wednesday during Prokopovitz jury trial
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Melting ice and snow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Melting ice and snow
First Alert Weather
SLIGHTLY COLDER TODAY, BUT MORE MILD WEATHER AHEAD
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Look for some sun
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Look for some sun
First Alert Forecast: Black ice possible tonight, mild temperatures continue
First Alert Forecast: Black ice possible tonight, mild temperatures continue