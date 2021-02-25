SLIGHTLY COLDER TODAY, BUT MORE MILD WEATHER AHEAD

Did you know that 5 inches of Green Bay’s snowpack melted away yesterday? Wednesday’s mild sunshine probably caused some puddles from melting snow. However, that standing water probably froze into ice patches overnight, so watch your footing this morning. Sidewalks and parking lots may have slick spots until that ice melts again.

It’s not going to be quite as mild as it was yesterday. Still, with high temperatures in the upper-half of the 30s, we should see more melting of our ice and snow. Passing clouds and some flurries across northern Wisconsin this morning, will give way to plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be rising again into the weekend, with more days in the 40s. However, we’ll likely see two brief bouts of mixed precipitation... Late Friday night and into daybreak Saturday, followed by another chance Sunday morning. Neither one of these weathermakers will pack much of a punch, with only minor snow accumulations possible.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Some early clouds and flakes NORTH. Then, sunny skies. A little colder. HIGH: 37

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds later on. LOW: 21

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Milder, but breezy. Chance of late-night rain & snow. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: A daybreak wintry mix, then sunshine. Quite mild with major melting. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Chance of morning rain or snow. Some afternoon sun. Turning windy late. HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Sunny and milder. Turning breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.