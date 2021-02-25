Advertisement

Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

Will the National Anthem soon be required in public schools?
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events at Lambeau Field, the Fiserv Forum and all other Wisconsin venues that have received taxpayer money under a Republican bill in the state Legislature.

The proposal circulated Thursday by state Sen. Patrick Testin comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before home games earlier this season.

The Wisconsin bill simply says that no sporting event may be held in a venue constructed at least in part with public money unless the national anthem is played or sung. There are no penalties for violating the requirement.

Today, Representative Tony Kurtz, Rep. Scott Krug, and I proposed the Star Spangled Banner Act, which would require the...

Posted by Senator Patrick Testin on Thursday, February 25, 2021

