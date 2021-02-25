Advertisement

Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction

Estimated value is $6.1 to $9.8 million
Sotheby’s has estimated the painting’s value between $6.1 and $9.8 million.
Sotheby’s has estimated the painting’s value between $6.1 and $9.8 million.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A rare painting by Dutch impressionist master Vincent van Gogh of a street scene in the Parisian neighborhood of Montmartre will be publicly displayed for the first time before its auction next month.

Sotheby’s auction house said the work, painted in 1887, has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years — out of the public eye.

It will be exhibited next month in Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Paris ahead of an auction scheduled on March 25 in the French capital.

“It’s an important painting in the oeuvre of Vincent van Gogh because it dates from the period in which he’s living in Paris with his brother, Theo,” Etienne Hellman, senior director of Impressionist and Modern Art at Sotheby’s, told the Associated Press.

Van Gogh moved to Paris in 1886 and lived in Montmartre. He left the capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

“Before this, his paintings are much darker... In Paris he discovers color,” Hellman said. “Color blows up into the painting.”

“Street Scene in Montmartre” depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a women and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

“Paris marks this period where... the major impressionists influence his work,” Hellman said.

Sotheby’s said the painting has been published in seven catalogues before but has never been exhibited.

Claudia Mercier, auctioneer of Mirabaud Mercier house, said “it is also an important painting because there are very, very few of them remaining in private hands... especially from that period, most are in museums now.”

Sotheby’s has estimated the painting’s value between 5 and 8 million euros (between $6.1 and $9.8 million). It did not reveal the identity of the owner.

It will be on display in Amsterdam on March 1-3, Hong-King on March 9-12 and Paris on March 16-23.

The Pepper Mill was destroyed during the construction of an avenue in 1911, but two similar windmills are still present today on the Montmartre hill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Margaret McGinnis, 45, passed away while giving birth to her sixth child doing what she...
Little Chute school psychologist dies giving birth to sixth child
Aleta Young
Former Shawano High School music booster club treasurer sentenced to jail
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Wednesday’s cases, deaths above average
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’
Prokopovitz jury trial enters second week
2016 interview and secret witness testify Wednesday during Prokopovitz jury trial

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Melting ice and snow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Melting ice and snow
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months
Vaccines are rolling out nationwide
Vaccine concerns in rural America could have an impact on herd immunity
Volunteers and medics of the nonprofit Project Jonah had been trying to refloat the animals...
New Zealand volunteers refloat 28 whales in rescue effort