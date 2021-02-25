Advertisement

Pritzl to head state’s DNR Deer Program

Pritzl posing with a buck he harvested during archery season last fall
Pritzl posing with a buck he harvested during archery season last fall(WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Feb. 25, 2021
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the most pursued game animal in the State of Wisconsin, whitetail deer, and the DNR has just named a new leader for its statewide deer program.

It happens to be a familiar face to deer hunters in Northeast Wisconsin.

After 30 years as a DNR wildlife biologist, including the last 14 years as the supervisor for Northeast region, Jeff Pritzl is taking on a more prominent role, that of DNR Deer Program Specialist.

“I’ve just picked up so much over the last 30 years working with deer hunters in Northeast, Wisconsin that it’s inspired me to take what I’ve learned and hopefully use it to shape the future of where we’re going with deer management in Wisconsin,” says Pritzl.

In his role as deer program specialist, Pritzl will oversee County Deer Advisory Councils statewide, help lead efforts to monitor the spread of CWD and guide the annual process of setting deer season framework.

But what he says he’s most excited about is serving as a bridge between hunters and the DNR.

“Having the hunting community and the agency both work together, but also navigate the inevitable tensions that will be there and that’s the one of the things I guess having seen that, the tension between the hunters and the agency isn’t inherently or necessarily a bad thing, we use that to shape, and that comes from passion and a real care for the resource and the experience and that’s always a good thing,” says Pritzl.

An avid deer hunter himself, Pritzl says he is honored and excited to head Wisconsin’s deer management.

“I called my uncle the other night who was kind of a family patriarch in our deer hunting camp just to say who would’ve ever thought when you were dragging me around as 1 13, 14 year old in Jackson County on the public land that you had the future deer specialist in your hunting camp, so that was kind of cool to share with him,” says Pritzl with a smile.

Pritzl begins his new position as DNR Deer Program Specialist on March 1st.

