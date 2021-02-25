WATCH LIVE: More witnesses to take the stand in missing woman murder trial
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Questioning of the lead investigator in the James Prokopovitz case continues Thursday morning.
Prokopovitz, 75, is standing trial on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Resisting or Obstructing and Perjury.
Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed his wife, Victoria. Her body has never been located. On April 25, 2013, Victoria disappeared from the Prokopovitz home in a rural area of Kunesh Road in the Town of Pittsfield. The prosecution states James had access to sludge ponds through his job loading paper waste for disposal at a landfill and those ponds would be a place to dispose of a body. The defense maintains Victoria had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts and argues she may have taken her own life.
The Prokopovitz trial is entering its seventh day of testimony. James became emotional Wednesday as a witness pointed out inconsistences with his stories.
The prosecution is expected to rest Thursday. The defense will then start calling its witnesses.
DAY 7 TESTIMONY
Brown County Det. Sgt. Roman Aronstein was on the stand for much of Wednesday. He’s called back to the stand Thursday morning for cross examination.
Defense attorney John D’Angelo asks Aronstein if he noticed any sign of struggle or altercation or anything unusual at the Prokopovitz home when he responded the day after she went missing. Aronstein says he did not notice anything odd or out of place in the home.
Aronstein says his investigation at the time was focused on finding Victoria Prokopovitz. He says it was a missing persons case at the time.
Aronstein says he had to look at every possibility, including suicide.
Aronstein says based on everything he was told, he believed searchers would quickly find Victoria.
