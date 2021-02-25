WATCH LIVE: More witnesses to take the stand in missing woman murder trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Questioning of the lead investigator in the James Prokopovitz case continues Thursday morning.

Prokopovitz, 75, is standing trial on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Resisting or Obstructing and Perjury.

Action 2 News is livestreaming the trial. You can watch here: https://www.wbay.com/livestream3/ (NOTE: We may break away for other news coverage.) Follow Sarah Thomsen on Twitter for live updates.

Prosecutors say Prokopovitz killed his wife, Victoria. Her body has never been located. On April 25, 2013, Victoria disappeared from the Prokopovitz home in a rural area of Kunesh Road in the Town of Pittsfield. The prosecution states James had access to sludge ponds through his job loading paper waste for disposal at a landfill and those ponds would be a place to dispose of a body. The defense maintains Victoria had a history of mental illness and suicide attempts and argues she may have taken her own life.

The Prokopovitz trial is entering its seventh day of testimony. James became emotional Wednesday as a witness pointed out inconsistences with his stories.

The prosecution is expected to rest Thursday. The defense will then start calling its witnesses.

#ProkopovitzTrial Prokopovitz is in tears in the courtroom. Investigator testifying the defendant lied numerous times to him through the course of the investigation @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 24, 2021

DAY 7 TESTIMONY

Brown County Det. Sgt. Roman Aronstein was on the stand for much of Wednesday. He’s called back to the stand Thursday morning for cross examination.

#ProkopovitzTrial Today's testimony is now underway. Sgt. Roman Aronstein back on the stand with defense starting cross examination. Prosecution hopes to wrap its case this morning, and then defense will be ready to call witnesses @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 25, 2021

Defense attorney John D’Angelo asks Aronstein if he noticed any sign of struggle or altercation or anything unusual at the Prokopovitz home when he responded the day after she went missing. Aronstein says he did not notice anything odd or out of place in the home.

Aronstein says his investigation at the time was focused on finding Victoria Prokopovitz. He says it was a missing persons case at the time.

#ProkopovitzTrial Defense is asking about Sgt. Aronstein's first day of investigating case, when Victoria went missing. Detective is telling jurors he was focused on finding a missing person at that time @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 25, 2021

Aronstein says he had to look at every possibility, including suicide.

#ProkopovitzTrial Questions and testimony right now mostly about establishing first phase of the investigation and how detectives approached the case @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 25, 2021

Aronstein says based on everything he was told, he believed searchers would quickly find Victoria.

#ProkopovitzTrial On cross, Sgt. Aronstein, lead investigator, says after a week, began to think this might be more than a missing persons case, says he thought, "this is a vulnerable adult; not being seen for a week is highly concerning" @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 25, 2021

#ProkopovitzTrial Defense asking about Victoria's son, Wesley and questioning if he was looked at as possible suspect. (Wes has alibied out.) Aronstein says Wes relied on his mom for basic needs. He also says it was significant she left her purse, which had money in it @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 25, 2021

#ProkopovitzTrial Defense questioning how much Victoria could walk around on her own & if she needed a cane. Defense argues Victoria walked off on her own; prosecution has been arguing she couldn't move around that well. Questioning now doesn't reveal new info on this @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 25, 2021

#ProkopovitzTrial Defense asks: in May 2013, was there rising suspicion Prokopovitz was involved? Sgt: everything was being investigated. I didn't make a judgement, didn't pick or choose 1 theory, but accepted the info and analyzed and reanalyzed it and continued forward @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 25, 2021

#ProkopovitzTrial Aronstein mentions they searched one area based on tips from psychics, saying they investigated every lead. Defense asks if the sheriff's office hired psychics. Aronstein says no @WBAY — Sarah Thomsen (@SThomsenWbay) February 25, 2021

