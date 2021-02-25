Advertisement

MORE MILD WEATHER AHEAD

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST
A clear and quiet night ahead... Meanwhile clouds start to roll in as Friday wears on. It will be a breezy mild day with high temperatures into the 40s. In fact, most of the time over the next seven days, high temperatures will be around or above 40 degrees!

Meanwhile, there are a few snow (some mix?) event to watch:  A small chance Friday night into very early Saturday morning.... Then again Saturday night into Sunday morning. This event could bring an inch or two to northern areas. If the snow band ends up farther south, others of us could get some accumulation as well.

Check back for more updates.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 10-25 MPH

SATURDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Few passing clouds. LOW: 19

FRIDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Milder, but breezy. Chance of late-night rain & snow. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: A spotty daybreak wintry mix, then sunshine. Quite mild with major melting. At night, snow NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Chance of morning rain or snow. Some afternoon sun. Turning windy late. HIGH: 40 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: Fading sun. Turning breezy and milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild, but breezy. A sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. HIGH: 40

