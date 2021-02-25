Advertisement

Manitowoc’s first Black alderman loses primary race

Manitowoc City Councilman Aaron Bailey on WBAY's Power 2 Change
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc’s first Black alderman will not defend his seat in a general election after finishing third in the primary election.

Aaron Bailey has represented District 7 on the Common Council since July of 2020.

On Feb. 16, the city held a primary election for District 7. Tim D. Boldt received 96 votes and Scott L. Pelot received 55 votes to move forward to the April 6 general election.

Bailey came in third with 50 votes.

Bailey requested a recount, which confirmed the results of the primary.

Pelot posted the results on his Facebook page with the caption: “So I guess it comes down to us ‘Old Guys’, myself and Tim Boldt.”

So yesterday a recount was done at the request of Aaron Bailey, results below, as they were identical. So I guess it comes down to us “Old Guys”, myself and Tim Boldt.

Posted by Scott Pelot for Alderman District 7 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

In October, a citizen came forward to contest the legitimacy of Bailey’s address. The complaint was sent to the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office declined to open an investigation.

Action 2 News’ Cami Rapson featured Bailey in her Power 2 Change series on the conversation about race in Northeast Wisconsin.

