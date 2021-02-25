Kewaunee County man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is behind bars at the Kewaunee County Jail while formal charges are filed against him following an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, the department searched a home located on Kay Road in the Township of Pierce on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old John Kay Jr. was arrested as a result of the search.

Authorities searched the home after they received a tip about a person searching for child sex abuse images.

Kay was arrested on charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

As of this publishing, online records do not yet show a future court date for Kay.

