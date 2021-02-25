Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Johnson & Johnson could offer the U.S. a third COVID-19 vaccine

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An FDA panel is meeting Friday to discuss whether to endorse a potential third vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine only requires one dose, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being administered now which require a second dose 3 or 4 weeks later.

Dr. Bill Hartman, who was principal investigator of another vaccine trial at U.W. Health, says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is promising for reducing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. He says testing found it was about 75 percent effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19 and people who had the shot had a 90 percent reduced risk of death.

Dr. Hartman gives us more information about the potential vaccine, its chances for approval, and whether it’s effective against new variants of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

