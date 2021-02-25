INTERVIEW: Johnson & Johnson could offer the U.S. a third COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An FDA panel is meeting Friday to discuss whether to endorse a potential third vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine only requires one dose, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being administered now which require a second dose 3 or 4 weeks later.

Dr. Bill Hartman, who was principal investigator of another vaccine trial at U.W. Health, says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is promising for reducing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. He says testing found it was about 75 percent effective at preventing symptoms of COVID-19 and people who had the shot had a 90 percent reduced risk of death.

Dr. Hartman gives us more information about the potential vaccine, its chances for approval, and whether it’s effective against new variants of the coronavirus.

