Advertisement

Indiana man selected as newest Packers Fan Hall of Fame member

George Oudhuis was selected as the next member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.
George Oudhuis was selected as the next member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have selected the newest member of the team’s Fan Hall of Fame.

According to the team, George Oudhuis of Rolling Prairie, Indiana was announced as the newest member Wednesday afternoon.

Team officials say Oudhuis was chosen by fans from 10 finalists, adding more than 71,800 votes were cast from the United States and around the world.

Oudhuis has a collection of Packers memorabilia in his basement, which includes a key to the City of Green Bay. He was presented the key when he helped unveil the street sign honoring Donald Driver Way in 2013.

The team will give Oudhuis four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two people to an away game, which includes tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations, as well as a one year subscription to Packer Plus.

In addition, team officials say his name will be displayed in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley talks about engagement to Aaron Rodgers on Tonight Show
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 33 more deaths; 30,763 shots a day
Aleta Young
Former Shawano High School music booster club treasurer sentenced to jail

Latest News

John Kay Jr. mugshot
Kewaunee County man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography
Special Delivery: Oshkosh Defense to build next generation of mail trucks
Special Delivery: Oshkosh Defense to build next generation of mail trucks
Prokopovitz becomes emotional during missing woman murder trial testimony
Prokopovitz becomes emotional during missing woman murder trial testimony
Green Bay long-term care facility closing one of its buildings in response to proposed Medicaid...
Green Bay long-term care facility closing one of its buildings in response to proposed Medicaid funding cuts