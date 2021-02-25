Advertisement

Hunters, trappers exceed wolf target by nearly 100 animals

DNR sets harvest quota of 400 wolves(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hunters and trappers have exceeded the state’s wolf kill target by almost 100 animals.

Registration data the state Department of Natural Resources released Thursday morning shows hunters and trappers have killed 213 wolves, blowing past the state kill target of 119.

The hunt began Monday and was supposed to run through Sunday but the DNR shut it down Wednesday afternoon as it became clear hunters would exceed the target.

The kill totals could climb even higher. Hunters and trappers have until 3 p.m. today to register their kills.

The DNR estimates about 1,000 wolves roam the state.

