Gov. Evers signs unemployment modernization bill

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) has signed a bill to modernize the state’s unemployment insurance system.

The bill was passed during a special session of the legislature.

The governor had called on lawmakers to pass a bill to update what he calls an “antiquated” system. The shortcomings of the state’s system were put on display during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill waives the one-week waiting period for getting unemployment.

“The system isn’t new, and the problems aren’t, either. We saw these problems brought to bear during the Great Recession. We saw it again during COVID-19.” Gov. Evers said in the video message. “At the end of the day, this problem could’ve been addressed by the previous administrations and more than a decade’s worth of state legislators who knew this system was outdated and couldn’t handle an economic crisis like the one this pandemic created.”

Evers says the state’s unemployment insurance program was developed in the early 1970s and was unable to handle the crisis that came from job losses and layoffs caused by the pandemic.

The bill does not include funding for modernization. The Joint Finance Committee removed that funding from the bill and opted to seek a release of funds from the legislature “down the road.”

This past year, our state has faced unimaginable challenges, one of which has been our broken UI system. I’m excited today to sign Special Session SB 1—a first step toward modernizing our unemployment system after more than a decade of inaction. pic.twitter.com/DcIhan88bw — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) February 25, 2021

